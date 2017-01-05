Hundreds of thousands of dollars in storm water fees not going for drainage

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) The rains fall and the storm water comes up.

“Big problem and you see it mostly on the Southside,” said Arthur Curry.

The New Year’s rains help exposed that’s there’s an ongoing problem with Augusta’s drainage infrastructure.

One that won’t be fixed overnight.

“It’s probably going to take about 13 to 15 years to bring everything up to par,” said Engineering Department Director Abie Ladson.

A year ago Augusta started collecting the storm water fee to begin dealing with the drainage issues telling residents it’s needed,

“I’m not sure that’s what we need if they spend it on needs like that yeah sure,” said Jan Hamilton.

The first year of the storm water fee is expected to bring in about 13 to 14 million dollars but not all of that’s going to drainage.

The Storm Water Utility is paying a little more than $700 thousand dollar franchise fee

$450 thousand dollars for a payment in lieu of taxes, another $450 thousand dollars for something called in direct cost allocation, in all

One point six million dollars from your storm water fee went to the city general fund and not drainage work

“All of that that’s in the budget, and has been in the budget and has been in the business plan,” said Ladson.

“They need to put it in drainage that’s the most critical part especially the ones on the south,” said Curry.

“I think it stinks our street which is right over there we have lots of trees the trees put the leaves down in the street the leaves pile up nobody picks up the leaves we got no drainage,” said Hamilton.

“If you’re going to collect a fee for drainage shouldn’t’ that go to drainage?”

“Make it happen yeah,” said Hamilton.

But this doesn’t just happen with the storm water program, the city’s other so called enterprise funds, The Utilities Department and the landfill also are charged franchise fees and the other payments, with the money also going into the General Fund.