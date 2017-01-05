New Mayor Pro-Tem weighs in on secret meeting flap

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta’s new mayor Pro-Tem, hopes city leaders are not getting off on the wrong foot this year.

Mary Davis was elected Tuesday, the day after the mayor and four commissioners met privately at the Jamestown Community Center to talk about city issues.

That meeting has been criticized by some of the other commissioners who were not invited,

Davis also wasn’t there but doesn’t have a problem with the gathering.

You can’t really say people can’t get together you know I hope we can all work as a team moving forward I know that sometimes different commissioners get together and that’s okay again as long as no rules are being broken but we need to work together especially in 2017 and start out in a positive way.” said Davis.

Mayor Davis acknowledges the meeting could have look bad to some but added there was no violation of the states open meetings law because no quorum of the commission was present