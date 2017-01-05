Sherrill becomes Augusta’s second all-time leading scorer in Jags win

Courtesy: Augusta Athletics

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Hosting their first Peach Belt Conference game of the season, the Augusta University men’s basketball team beat the Georgia Southwestern Hurricanes 93-65 on Thursday night in Christenberry Fieldhouse.

With a three pointer at the 2:33 mark in the first half, Augusta senior Keshun Sherrill became the second all-time leading scorer for the Jaguars – surpassing former star Derek Stewart. Sherrill ended the night with 22 points and currently has 1,910 total points for his collegiate career. Sherrill is now 396 points behind all-time leading scorer Ben Madgen.

Augusta shot 52.8 percent (28-of-53) from the floor and 90.0 percent from the charity stripe. Sophomore Ben Urisch made the start and scored 13 with six rebounds, sophomore Ja’Shawn Brooks and junior TC Fields had 11 points, and sophomore Tyvez Monroe turned in 10 points with five rebounds and five assists.

GSW was led Cameron Dozier’s 22 points. Augusta outrebounded GSW 37-25 and the bench outscored the Canes 37-8. In the game, there were 58 fouls called – including three technical fouls. The Canes shot 32 percent as a team and 82.9 percent from the free-throw line.

After the first five minutes of the game, Augusta led 20-8 and they never trailed in the opening half. A pair of free throws from Ben Ursich lifted the Jags up 30-16 with 7:39 to play till half. Dereck Oliver came of the Augusta bench and buried a three pointer at the top of the key for a 33-19 lead.

The Jags were called for six fouls with a minute and a half left in the first half and GSW made it a 45-33 score at the break. Augusta shot over 50 percent in the first half and held the Canes to 28.6 percent shooting.

The Jaguars led by as much as 19 in the opening half, but the Hurricanes made it a 10-point contest, 56-46, with 11:32 to play in the game. In the next five minutes of play, Augusta grew a 20-point advantage 72-52 and never looked back.

Augusta comes right back to action on Saturday, Jan. 7 when they host the Montevallo Falcons at 3:30 p.m. in Christenberry Fieldhouse.