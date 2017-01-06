Dance in the new year with Miss Capital City’s Outstanding

Miss Capital City’s Outstanding Teen helps us dance in the new year in this segment of The Dish.

More about Alaylla Louise Watkins:

Title: Miss Capital City’s Outstanding Teen

Hometown: Wadley, Georgia

Education: Thomas Jefferson Academy- High School

Adrian School of Performing Arts- Elementary School

Platform Issue: Dance Into Fitness: One Step At A Time

Scholastic/Career Ambition: Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance from University of Georgia

Professional Dancer and teach dance intensives to young aspiring dancers

Talent: Broadway Jazz Dance: “Let Me Entertain You”

Scholastic Honors: Honor Roll; Citizenship Award; Literary Team Member; Platinum Presidential Champions Challenge Award; Perfect Attendance Award

Leadership Roles: Implemented Dance Into Fitness exercise class for ages 6-14 at the Boys and Girls Club and local Recreational Department; Implemented a Run Club; Student Assistant at Stephanie’s Dance Explosion; Vice President of Senior 4-H; Youth Dance Ambassador for Dance Troupe, Inc.; Organized and hosted The Fit Life 5K to raise money to donate to a local school for physical education equipment; Spoke with civic organizations in order to increase awareness about the importance of fitness for our youth; Lobby State Representative to discuss the importance of House Resolution 1342, which increases recess times for students; Enacted a food drive for healthy snacks to be given out to needy children; Developed partnership with local businesses in order to sponsor The Fit Life 5K event; Volunteered in surrounding county school systems to implement platform.

Accomplishments: Accepted to the Joffrey Ballet School Summer Intensive; 1st Place Overall 4-H Fair Exhibit; Dance Troupe National Dance Idol; 1st Place Photo Contest “Turkey Toes”; Clara in the Dublin Nutcracker; 1st Place Thomas Jefferson Academy Track Individual 1600 Meter Run; Highest Score of the Day Award at Inspire National Dance Competition; 1st Place Thomas Jefferson Academy Junior Varsity Relay Team; Awarded The Hollywood Summer Tour Dance Scholarship; 1st Runner Up State Track and Field; 1st Place 4-H create a healthy snack contest

Interesting Facts: Live on a farm and have a pet turkey named Bonnie; Love to shoot skeet; Earned Hunter’s Safety License; Second-generation MAO Contestant; Featured performer aboard the Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship and at Disney World; Model for Costume Gallery; Addicted to Kosher Dill Pickles in Jalapeno Juice; Won grade level co-ed pushup contest; Have a blue heeler named Possum

Marketing Plan: I will continue to share my passion of developing active lifestyles with others. Meeting with school board members and officials will enable me to initiate Dance Into Fitness school tours throughout Georgia. This will engage a variety of audiences with my platform on a larger scale, and also give me the opportunity to promote the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Organization on a personal level. I will share my positive experiences and provide others with information for becoming involved with the organization.

Legacy: I want my term as Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen to be defined as one of commitment. I plan to continue Georgia’s tradition of excellence, and help children and teens develop a healthy and fit lifestyle in a fun way. Teens and younger children need to understand what a healthy lifestyle encompasses, and that everyone is capable of creating a healthier version of themselves.

Why I Should be Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen: I have the talents, confidence, and poise to represent this organization on the highest level. My experiences throughout this year have prepared me for the demands of public appearances and responsibilities that come with being a state and national titleholder. My travels have given me the opportunity to develop skills in meeting and working with a variety of people, which will enable me to better represent my state and nation. Also, being the Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen will give me the opportunity to reach a larger audience with my platform, Dance Into Fitness, and make a difference in the way children and teens perceive fitness as a part of a healthy lifestyle.