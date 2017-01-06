Fmr Rep Roland Smith calls for apology from Corley

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Representative Chris Corley is suspended from his duties at the South Carolina House, but some lawmakers want to see him step down.

On Wednesday, Corley was indicted by a Grand Jury on two felony charges, including Domestic Violence.

Former District 84 Representative Roland Smith is just one of many lawmakers that have called on Corley to “honorably do the right thing” and step down.

The retired lawmaker says its ultimately Corley decision to resign, however he doesn’t think its fair for the people of his district to be without representation for the time being.

“Yes he should apologize to the constituents he represents,” Smith said. “Yes of embarrassing them because they are embarrassed. I went to church Sunday morning and the lady behind me said, well what do you think of him now.”

If Corley resigns, it will take nearly 4 months to replace the representative and cost up to 30-thousand dollars.

He is facing up to 20 years in prison.