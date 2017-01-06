Hightower voted president-elect of SC School Board Association

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A step up for an Aiken County School Board member.

Wesley Hightower was recently voted as president-elect of the South Carolina School Board Association.

That group represents 81 South Carolina school districts at the state level.

He says the move is a positive for Aiken.

“We’re working together with all school districts to make sure that we’re one voice,” Hightower told us. “But Aiken will be aware of things going on immediately because I will be serving in that position.”

Hightower will continue to serve on the Aiken County School Board.

He says he will provide a voice to make sure Aiken County gets adequate funding from the state.