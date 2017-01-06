Multiple people shot at Ft. Lauderdale airport, one person in custody

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — At least 5 people were killed in a shooting early Friday afternoon at Fort Lauderdale International Airport.

Broward County mayor Barbara Sharief reported on CNN that 5 are dead, 13 people have been hurt

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said that multiple people have been killed and one person is in custody. Florida Sen. Bill Nelsonthe identified the shooter as 26-year-old Estevan Santiago of New Jersey. He was carrying a military ID

WFLA reported that the shooter reloaded twice and after the shootings went on the ground and waited for police to arrest him.

Miami area television stations are reporting that at least nine people were shot and three people were killed.

On its official Twitter account, airport officials said there was an “ongoing incident” in the Terminal 2 baggage claim area. They did not elaborate.

News helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac early Friday afternoon as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers rushed to the scene.

Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer tweeted that he was at the airport when shots were fired and “everyone is running.”

Passengers who appear to have been evacuated from planes could be seen standing on the tarmac.

Other passengers could be seen disembarking a Delta jet that is pulled up to a gate.

The airport tweeted that all services at the airport have been suspended for the time being.

News helicopters showed police cars blocking the entrance to the airport.