Opponent files lawsuit over McCormick County sheriff-elect qualifications

MCCORMICK, S.C. (WJBF) — The McCormick County Sheriff’s Office is in a state of limbo while a judge tries to figure out if the sheriff-elect is legally qualified to be the sheriff.

Republican Clarke Stearns won the seat in November, but his opponent, Democrat J.R. Jones, filed a lawsuit trying to prevent Stearns from being sworn into office.

Former sheriff George Reid did not seek re-election because he has been on medical leave for about two years.

It seemed like the entire town of McCormick packed into the county courthouse Friday to find out who will be running the sheriff’s office for the next four years.

“I was a sheriff’s deputy for 31 years. I worked my way up through the ranks. I started as a deputy and ended as a chief and I came down here and I just watched and I watched. And they need some help,” Stearns said.

Stearns is the sheriff-elect. He won the election with nearly 57% of the vote.

His opponent, former McCormick Police Chief J.R. Jones, is now suing him and asking a judge to disqualify him as sheriff because Stearns does not have a law enforcement certification in South Carolina.

“The code as we took it, and the conversations I’ve had with my attorney, there are mechanisms to let us get certified to get in there. My certification is from Virginia and a nationally accredited academy. There should be no problem transferring those over here,” Stearns said.

But the plaintiff and his attorneys say Stearns can’t be sheriff because of state law.

They declined to talk to NewsChannel 6 on-camera, but tell us they believe a sheriff must have had a South Carolina law enforcement certification for at least three years.

Stearn’s legal team argues that the law isn’t entirely clear on the matter and that the role of sheriff might not even apply to it.

“I was hoping we would have resolution today. Get it over. Said and done with. Get a ruling. The people of the county need to know what’s going on. They need to hear it. They need something final,” Stearns said.

The judge will make a decision on the temporary injunction in the next two weeks, but for now, the sheriff’s office will operate without an elected-sheriff.

“They need some different ideas. The need a different way to get resources and different allocation of resources of what they have. I think I can make a big difference in this county, and so did almost three-thousand voters,” Stearns said.

The sheriff-elect says he’s going to talk with his legal team before making a decision on whether he will be sworn in as sheriff.

Regardless of the outcome of this hearing, there’s still a pending lawsuit, which means this legal battle could take months.