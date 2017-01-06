Sherrill on pace to become Augusta’s all-time leading scorer

zach By Published:
keshun-sherrill-1-6-17

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Keshun Sherrill has been the face of Augusta basketball for the past four seasons. The all-american guard continues to break records and cement his place in school history.

Sherrill scored 22 points in a victory over Georgia Southwestern on Thursday night to move into second on the all-time scoring list.

With 1,910 career points, Sherrill trails Ben Madgen by 396 points. If Sherrill is able to maintain his 25 PPG average, he would score 400 points in the remaining 16 regular season games to surpass Madgen as the all-time scoring leader.

“I would probably cry like a baby coming out of the womb,” Sherrill said. “It would just mean a lot to me, especially to get it with this group of guys. They have trusted me to lead them and they’re relying on me for a lot of stuff and I’ve accepted that challenge.”

Augusta head coach Dip Metress, who is in his 13th season with the Jaguars, 21st overall, has coached a lot of players, very few like Sherrill.

“Bottom line is this. As good a player as he is, he’s a better person,” Metress said. “Without a doubt the best practice player I’ve ever coached and a really good game player. On the Mount Rushmore of guys I’ve had, he’s on there.”

Sherrill continues his quest to catch Madgen on Saturday. The Jags host Montevallo at 3:30 p.m.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s