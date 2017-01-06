Sherrill on pace to become Augusta’s all-time leading scorer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Keshun Sherrill has been the face of Augusta basketball for the past four seasons. The all-american guard continues to break records and cement his place in school history.

Sherrill scored 22 points in a victory over Georgia Southwestern on Thursday night to move into second on the all-time scoring list.

With 1,910 career points, Sherrill trails Ben Madgen by 396 points. If Sherrill is able to maintain his 25 PPG average, he would score 400 points in the remaining 16 regular season games to surpass Madgen as the all-time scoring leader.

“I would probably cry like a baby coming out of the womb,” Sherrill said. “It would just mean a lot to me, especially to get it with this group of guys. They have trusted me to lead them and they’re relying on me for a lot of stuff and I’ve accepted that challenge.”

Augusta head coach Dip Metress, who is in his 13th season with the Jaguars, 21st overall, has coached a lot of players, very few like Sherrill.

“Bottom line is this. As good a player as he is, he’s a better person,” Metress said. “Without a doubt the best practice player I’ve ever coached and a really good game player. On the Mount Rushmore of guys I’ve had, he’s on there.”

Sherrill continues his quest to catch Madgen on Saturday. The Jags host Montevallo at 3:30 p.m.