Taco Bell is one of America’s healthiest fast food chains

Mike-Lepp By Published: Updated:
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
FILE - This Friday, May 23, 2014, file photo, shows the sign at a Taco Bell in Mount Lebanon, Pa. Taco Bell is starting delivery service on Wednesday, July 8, 2015, in certain markets in a partnership with the startup delivery company DoorDash. Delivery will be available initially in more than 90 cities and more than 200 restaurants around Los Angeles, San Francisco and Dallas. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(WSPA) – If your New Year’s resolution includes eating healthy, you can add Taco Bell to the list. According to Business Insider, Taco Bell is now considered one of the country’s healthiest fast-food chains.

The website says the chain’s new dietician has helped with shaping the new menu.

Taco Bell has made a series of changes over the years, from eliminating artificial flavors, trans fat and reducing sodium across the menu by 15% since 2008. The chain now plans to  eliminate XL sodas, cut an additional 10% of sodium across the menu.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s