Taco Bell is one of America’s healthiest fast food chains

(WSPA) – If your New Year’s resolution includes eating healthy, you can add Taco Bell to the list. According to Business Insider, Taco Bell is now considered one of the country’s healthiest fast-food chains.

The website says the chain’s new dietician has helped with shaping the new menu.

Taco Bell has made a series of changes over the years, from eliminating artificial flavors, trans fat and reducing sodium across the menu by 15% since 2008. The chain now plans to eliminate XL sodas, cut an additional 10% of sodium across the menu.