After Overnight rains highly diluted wasterwater overflows into Butler Creek

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Augusta’s Utilities Department says the wastewater collection system spilled about 300,000 gallons of highly diluted wastewater after receiving about 1.5 inches of rainfall overnight.

According to a press release, the wastewater collection system was still recovering from a seven-inch rain event earlier in the week and the soil and streams were still saturated.

This additional volume of rainfall caused flows in the wastewater collection system to exceed the pumping capacity of the wastewater treatment facility. Officials say that’s when the excess entered a tributary to Butler Creek.