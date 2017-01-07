BREAKING: Investigation underway after deadly shooting in Aiken County

By Published: Updated:
Shooting Investigation graphic

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WJBF ) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that left one person dead.

Investigators say 54 year old Danny Greene was found dead in a home on Dragon Lair Road with several gunshot wounds.

Mr. Greene was found shortly before 6:00 pm on Saturday evening. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Newberry, South Carolina.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s office are investigating this case.

Stay tuned to NewsChannel 6 for the latest on this developing story.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s