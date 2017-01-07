Georgia rallies to defeat Missouri

Courtesy: UGA Athletics

ATHENS, Ga. — Yante Maten scored 17 points as the Georgia Bulldogs tallied 51 second-half points to defeat Missouri, 71-66, Saturday afternoon at Stegeman Coliseum.

Maten and J.J. Frazier (16 points) led the way for Georgia (10-5, 2-1 SEC). Pape Diatta scored a career-high 12 points and Juwan Parker (11) reached double-digit points for the fourth-consecutive game.

“Our crowd certainly lifted our team today,” said Georgia head coach Mark Fox. “I thank everybody that braved the cold weather and slick roads to come and support our team and these players. Our crowd and our students were just tremendous. It was a game where I felt like we brought the result of the last game into it and played flat in the first half. Then, everybody picked us up and we were certainly much better in the second half.”

Despite trailing at the half, the Bulldogs were able to hold Missouri (5-9, 0-2) to 10-of-33 (30.3-percent) shooting in the period, including just 3-of-16 (18.8-percent) from behind the three-point line. Maten had 10 points and six rebounds at the break to lead Georgia in both categories. 11 Bulldogs saw action in the opening half, with eight contributing to the offense with at least a point or an assist.

An 11-2 run by Georgia opened the second half to give the Bulldogs a 31-28 lead. A little over two minutes into the second half, Jordan Harris made a free throw, and on the ensuing inbounds pass, Frazier stole the ball and got fouled in the act of shooting. He converted both free throws to give the Bulldogs their first lead since the score was 1-0.

After briefly losing the lead when Missouri fought back, Georgia went on a 12-0 run to make it 65-54. Five Bulldogs scored during that stretch to help Georgia open up a lead they took with 7:04 left and would not surrender for the remainder of the game.

The Bulldogs will be back in action Wednesday as they travel to Oxford, Miss. to take on Ole Miss. The game is set for a 7:00 p.m. (ET) start and will be nationally televised by ESPNU.