Richmond County prepares for icy conditions

Ashley-Campbell By Published:
Cold Winter Weather graphic
Cold Winter Weather graphic

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA. – Roads in Richmond County are already prepared for possible ice.

Georgia’s Department of Transportaiton started putting salt down Friday morning.

Tankers covered major interstates and state routes.

You may see even more brine Saturday and Sunday and salt/gravel spreaders when the expected ice hits.

Emergency Management also says homeowners should keep faucets dripping to avoid freezing pipes.

Make sure you know how to shut off water valves in case a pipe bursts.

It is a good idea to have weather stripping around all doors and windows.

Also, don’t forget about your animals in freezing temperatures.

You’re asked to bring them indoors.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s