Richmond County prepares for icy conditions

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA. – Roads in Richmond County are already prepared for possible ice.

Georgia’s Department of Transportaiton started putting salt down Friday morning.

Tankers covered major interstates and state routes.

You may see even more brine Saturday and Sunday and salt/gravel spreaders when the expected ice hits.

Emergency Management also says homeowners should keep faucets dripping to avoid freezing pipes.

Make sure you know how to shut off water valves in case a pipe bursts.

It is a good idea to have weather stripping around all doors and windows.

Also, don’t forget about your animals in freezing temperatures.

You’re asked to bring them indoors.