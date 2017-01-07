Woman faces Attempted Murder charge after man found with stab wounds at Hotel Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- Melissa Gambrell of Columbia, S.C. will be charged with Attempted Murder and using a weapon while committing a violent crime, according to a media release from Aiken Public Safety.

At about 9 p.m. Friday night, officers responded to Hotel Aiken where they found a man with an “unkown number” of stab wounds on his upper body. They also found Gambrell on the scene with the victim, who was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Upon investigation, Gambrell was arrested. APS believes the stabbing to be a domestic violence related incident, but it it still under investigation.

