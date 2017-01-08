2017 CFP National Championship: Local stars take center stage on Monday

Tampa, Fla. (WJBF) — When Clemson and Alabama face off for the CFP National Championship on Monday night, two local stars will take center stage.

Cordrea Tankersley, a cornerback for the Tigers and Silver Bluff graduate, made the decision to return for his senior season after Clemson lost to Alabama in last year’s title game.

“It’s definitely all worth it to come back and get better as a player,” Tankersley said. “I couldn’t ask for a better decision to come back to compete with my brothers. There have been a lot of football players to come through who have never stepped on this stage before, so to have the opportunity to come out and compete in a great atmosphere against a great team, I couldn’t ask for a better way to end my career.”

Williston-Elko alumni Taylor Hearn only played on some special teams units last year, but in the offseason he earned the starting left guard position on the offensive line and said he’s ready for a bigger role in this year’s championship.

“I’m definitely excited to be out there with the guys for one last go around,” Hearn said. “Hopefully we can come out on top this year.”

The game between No. 2 Clemson (13-1) and No. 1 Alabama (14-0) is will kickoff at 8:00 p.m. in Raymond James Stadium.

WJBF sports director Nathan Palm will have live reports during the 5:00, 5:30 and 6:00 p.m. shows on Monday to preview the game.