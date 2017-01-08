Butler grad, 1981 national champion Bubba Diggs ready for Monday’s CFP championship

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — Before last year’s national championship game, Bubba Diggs told WJBF he thought this year’s Clemson team would be the one that could make a run at the national title.

Diggs, an Augusta native and starting tight end on Clemson’s 1981 national championship team, believed another year with all-american quarterback Deshaun Watson under center would give the Tigers a chance to win the title, but he’s still impressed they were able to make the championship game for the second straight season.

Clemson plays Alabama in a rematch of last year’s title game, which the Crimson Tide won 45-40. Diggs is confident, however, that Clemson can knock off the defending champions and claim its second national championship in program history.

“I have a lot of confidence,” Diggs said. “If they play like they did against Ohio State, I feel really good about it.”

Diggs said he’ll be watching the game from the ‘Man Cave’ in his North Augusta home, hoping for a competitive matchup.

“[I’m] always hoping the players are up,” Diggs said. “I say a prayer each game, ‘no hurt, harm, or danger to either team,’ and I mean that. I look for a good, competitive game. I just feel as though [if] Clemson plays up to [its] potential, it’s going to be a good night.”