Columbia County investigators searching for armed robbery suspect

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. – Columbia County investigators are searching for a man who robbed a convenient store in Evans.

It happened Saturday night right before 7:20p.m.

Investigators say he walked up behind a female employee and placed a knife to the front of her throat.

He told her to walk with him to the front cash register to get the money.

Investigators say she complied and opened the cash drawer for him.

A witness that was in the parking lot of Walgreens said a small black passenger car almost hit him in the parking lot.

The vehicle left driving west on Evans to Locks Road towards Blue Ridge Drive.

NewsChannel 6 is working to get a picture of the suspect.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.