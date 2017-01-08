Columbia County investigators searching for armed robbery suspect

Ashley-Campbell By Published: Updated:
Crime Alert graphic
Crime Alert graphic

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. – Columbia County investigators are searching for a man who robbed a convenient store in Evans.

It happened Saturday night right before 7:20p.m.

Investigators say he walked up behind a female employee and placed a knife to the front of her throat.

He told her to walk with him to the front cash register to get the money.

Investigators say she complied and opened the cash drawer for him.

A witness that was in the parking lot of Walgreens said a small black passenger car almost hit him in the parking lot.

The vehicle left driving west on Evans to Locks Road towards Blue Ridge Drive.

NewsChannel 6 is working to get a picture of the suspect.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s