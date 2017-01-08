South Carolina Department of Corrections: No escaped inmate

McCormick County, S.C – NewsChannel 6 has learned there is no escaped inmate in McCormick County, despite earlier media reports.

There were reports that an inmate escaped The South Carolina Department of Corrections.

However, the South Carolina Department of Corrections and the McCormick County Sheriff both tell us that an inmate attempted to escape from the facility but he didn’t make it outside the prison’s perimeter.

The McCormick County Sheriff’s Office was on standby if the inmate did escape.

There is no threat to the community.