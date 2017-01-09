Commissioner pushes for Negotiations on Ambulance contract, despite vote against

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) A week after rejecting a plan to increase the city subsidy to Gold Cross for Ambulance Service some Augusta commissioners will try again.

A measure to raise the payment from 380 thousand dollars to 900 thousand failed six to five last week, with the Mayor breaking the tie against the increase.

But Commissioner Marion Williams wants city leaders to direct the administrator to sit down with Gold Cross and negotiate a new contract with a higher subsidy.

“I just don’t think the negotiations have took place I think they should have I’m disappointed in the administrator for making that cut she had no right to do that that should have been something the body selected to do no or not do I just don’t think it’s fair,” says Commissioner Marion Williams.

Commissioners approved the 700 thousand dollar cut for gold Cross in November when they approved the 2017 budget, but Williams says that cut should not have been approved without negotiating with the company.