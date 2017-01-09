Crews expected to begin clearing land for Project Jackson next week

After years of talk, North Augusta administrators expect to being the initial site work for Project Jackson next week.
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF)- After years of talk, North Augusta administrators expect to begin the initial site work for Project Jackson next week.

“It’ll take a couple months,” said North Augusta City Administrator Todd Glover. “I mean it’s a lot of work…moving  alot of dirt from one part of the site to balance the site with the rest of the site, and so it’ll take at least a couple of months.”

Those months of work will block off Railroad Ave., which borders the land to the north of the property and cost millions of dollars.

To pay for it, the city is looking to refinance the Medac parking decking they built more than two years ago. That deck was originally part of Project Jackson.

“They built the new Medac parking garage with a $10 million bond authorization,” said Bob Pettit, who is running for mayor of North Augusta. “They’ve used that funding vehicle through amendments twice now, $3 million at a time, to raise it to $16 million to authorize and get funds to begin construction on Project Jackson.”

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to paying for the project.

“That’s just to get us started,” Glover said.

In total, the project is expected to cost $60 million.

“So hopefully we’ll have our financing in place within the next month or so and to get things going,” Glover said.

Glover says when they do the $60 million bonds, it’ll pay off the $16 million, which is a temporary loan.

He says the interest rate on that $16 million  is less than one percent, which means the tax payers could still be paying more than $100,000 in interest on that loan. Glover says the other debt’s interest rate will be around four percent.

