Sewage spill, flooding has Augusta leaders calling for joint plans for area

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) It’s stapled to a utility pole on Virginia Avenue.

A city a notice for last week’s major   sewer overflow.

But those around here were already painfully aware of that.

“It’s nasty, it’s nasty and its gross you got animals out her walking in it like him he’s having to go and out of his house over there walking through sewage,” said John Brewer who has lived in  the neighborhood for 18 years.

After the heavy rains last week, raw sewage over flowed from manholes in the neighborhood flooding roadways and yards with a stinking dirty mess.

“We can’t have that in our community we have to look at that area it’s an old area of Augusta and in my opinion has been neglected for years,” says Commissioner Dennis Williams who represents the area.

“It’s definitely intolerable, I had the opportunity to go over there while it was actually happening bad odor bad smell it’s done a disservice  to that neighborhood and that community so we hope we can rectify it as soon as possible,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan.

he sewage overflow is a Utilities Department problem, poor drainage work and flooding that’s the Engineering Department’s concern, so what commissioners want are the two departments to coordinate their plans to address both problems in the neighborhood.

“Outline a plan that we could correct the problem or simply improve it to make sure we don’t have the sewage coming up again,” said Commissioner Williams.

Utilities Department Director Tom Wiedmeier agrees with the joint department approach.

“If you’re going to be working in a neighborhood like that it makes sense to handle it sense to handle the sanitary and the storm sewer at the same time,” said Wiedmeier.

“I think that’s exactly what they need to do they need to follow up on it and stick with it,” said Brewer.

Commissioners are schedule to discuss this at Tuesday’s Committee meetings Wiedmeier says solutions for the sewage over flow is to put a liner in a problem pipe or replace it all together he says replacing the line would take about two years.

