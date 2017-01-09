Shoppers, workers still feel safe after armed robbery at Evans Walgreens

Related Coverage Columbia County investigators searching for armed robbery suspect

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County investigators are looking for a man who held a knife to a Walgreens worker’s neck and robbed the place. The incident happened on Saturday after 7 o’clock in the evening at the Walgreens on the corner of Evans to Locks Road and Fury’s Ferry Road in Evans. NewsChannel 6 spoke with shoppers and a local restaurant worker about whether they still feel safe in the neighborhood following the incident and they do.

Kevin Velez, who works at Bird Dog Grille on Fury’s Ferry Rd., said he was shocked by the news.

“We were like what? That’s right across the street.”

The local eatery he works at had just ended happy hour when a crime was starting nearby.

“Our boss was actually looking at the news on his phone and he saw that it got robbed like an hour and a half before,” Velez told us.

The man sheriff’s office investigators found on surveillance video around that time is who they believed walked into the Evans Walgreens after 7 o’clock Saturday night. A spokesperson tells us he walked up behind a woman working in the store, put a knife to her throat and told her to walk with him to the front of the store to get cash. She followed his order and a witness reported the suspect left in a small black car, nearly hitting him in the parking lot.

“I’ve heard of the gas station up the road being robbed like two years back. Not very frequently do you hear about this. I mean you hear [of] people stealing, but never with a knife or anything like that. At least in this area,” Velez recalled.

He vows to play it safe now.

“Just walking to our cars afterwards was nerve-racking. You highly doubt they’re going to be outside, but what if?”

While workers at local businesses are being vigilant. One shopper said everyone needs to be that way.

“The public should be able to notice if somebody is acting strange,” Tony Redrick said adding that the store should have had better security.

Others are making sure they practice safety until the guy is caught.

Local shopper Shirley Markle told us, “We go to the places that we think are safe and we park where it’s safe.”

Velez is a safer employee because of the incident.

“Look twice before I walk outside to make sure everything is clear and park under a light.”

Anyone who may know the man in the picture is asked to contact Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 541-2800.

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps