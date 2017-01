GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — Team Georgia held its first practice on Monday to get set for Border Bowl IV.

The “Battle for the Paddle” features the best seniors in the CSRA and kicks off at Noon on Saturday at Lucy C. Laney Stadium.

Georgia leads the all-time series 2-1 after last year’s 35-21 victory. For more information, please visit the Border Bowl website.