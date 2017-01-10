Aiken Women’s Heart Board gearing up for annual tea, benefit show

TELEVISION PARK– Happy New Year!

Welcome to our first new show in 2017… and while we aren’t dwelling on resolutions, we’ll talk a little bit about heart health and the choices we’re making.

Also, how to make better choices with the checkbook!! Tips for better money management are on the way.

The Aiken Women’s Heart Board is gearing up for its annual Tea and Benefit Show. The tea is coming up January 18th and the show is set for February 22-26 at the USCA Etherredge Center. Our guests today are Deedee Vaughters, Chairman of the 2017 Aiken Women’s Heart Board Tea, and Donna Jones, this year’s Benefit Chairman. Both are proud of the nearly $2,000,000 their board has raised for the local American Heart Association.

This year’s show is called, “It’s Amore?” Its theme is about modern-day versions of Romeo and Juliet dueling families. Creator/Director Jim Moore is approaching his 40th originally written show! Get ticket information here.



But first, throw on the gym clothes and throw out the cigarettes– we know, we know– a couple of the simple things we should be doing to live a healthier life! Yet how many of us are actually taking all the advice of health experts “to heart?” According to a new study, very few of us are taking the advice of medical professionals.

Researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveyed nearly 400,000 Americans to find out how they’re doing on five behaviors known to reduce the risk of dying early:

Not smoking Getting regular physical activity Not drinking excess alcohol Maintaining a healthy weight Sleeping at least seven hours a night

Turns out, only 6% of Americans in this survey actually do all five. The news is a little better for doing -4- of them; one in four of us can brag that that’s the case! And some groups are more likely to put the advice into action– particularly women of Asian descent. So if you are among those doing all five pat yourself on the back. As for the rest of us, cutting our risk of early death can be a good motivator to improve.

Chest pain is still the most common symptom of a heart attack but these are some others:

Shortness of breath

Fatigue

Flu-like symptoms

Nausea and vomiting

Abdominal pain

These symptoms can go on for several days, or even weeks, before a major heart attack.

AIKEN WOMEN’S HEART BOARD

The Heart Board was founded by Mrs. Eleanor Bookstaver in 1968 after losing her mother to heart disease, with the goal of promoting heart health and research. The Board is comprised of 45 local women, and all monies earned and donated to the Board are donated to the American Heart Association. Mrs. Bookstaver passed away in 2012, but her vision lives on in the women of the Heart Board, who are dedicated to continuing her work.

Their main fund-raising activity is the Annual Benefit, a musical written and directed for more than 35 years by Jim Moore. The cast consists of local singing and acting talent, and members from local bands.

Over the years the Aiken Women’s Heart Board has donated more than $1.9 million dollars to the American Heart Association through the support of Aiken and surrounding communities.

