Ambulance contract keeps commission divided

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) For a majority of the commission right now Gold Cross is a done deal

“It was voted on at the last meeting and that’s where my mind is,” says Commissioner Dennis Williams

“You do not think it should be revisited?””

“It shouldn’t be revisited, answered Williams.

But some commissioners are not letting go saying the 700 thousand dollar cut to the gold companies subsidy is too much and the administrator needs to sit down and negotiate.

“You just don’t tell people in a contract what you’re going to give them you negotiate a contract and we haven’t heard any negotiate,” says Commissioner Marion Williams.

But raising the subsidy is something other commissioners don’t want to talk about even as Gold Cross officials say without an increase in the subsidy the cost of ambulance rides will double.

“Based on my position it’s a waste of time,” says Commissioner Dennis Williams.

“No I don’t think it’s a waste of time when you are fighting for the citizens to keep them from having to incur costs to them and the cost of ambulance ride,” says Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

“I think we have to continue the conversation because you look at how significant cut we made 65 percent off of something that provides service for all we represent,” says Commissioner Sean Frantom.

In the end the public safety committee took no action but it’s clear this isn’t over yet.

“We can bring it up as much as we want but until there’s a consensus it’s not going to go anywhere it seems like we need to go back the drawing board and come back to the commission with a strong contract and a compromise on the supplement,” says Mayor Pro-Tem Mary Davis.

Commissioner Sammie Sias said the state awarded Gold Cross to be the ambulance provider for Augusta, over the city’s objections, so the company has the responsibility to provide it.

Sias says the company should stop trying extorting more money from city government.