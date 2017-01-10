Arrest made in Alpine Drive death investigation

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken woman is behind bars, accused of killing her mother.

Aiken County deputies were originally called to a home on Alpine Drive on November 30th.

The 911 caller, identified as 35-year-old Quereyanna L. Lincoln-Jimerson, told deputies that her mother had been missing and was later found dead in the back yard.

The Aiken County Coroner was called to the scene to investigate.

On Monday, Jimerson was arrested. She now faces murder charges.

Jimerson had already been in the Aiken County Detention Center since December 25th for unrelated charges.

The investigation is ongoing.