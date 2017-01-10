Ban the box moving forward

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta leaders moving forward on making it easier for those convicted of a crime to get a job with the city.

The commission Public Safety committee approving the so-called ban the box policy.

Under the new rules the city would not inquire about a job applicants criminal history until after they are a finalist for a job.

At that point a criminal background check will be conducted.

” It won’t be on the application at all we’ve given some examples of that in the information we passed out previously we’ve shown where the government of the state of Georgia has passed ban the box you got cities like Atlanta that passed an ordinance Savannah is on board Macon Bibb doing that now so we’re headed in the right direction,” says Commissioner Ben Hasan.

A consultant hired to help the city develop new policies did not recommend getting rid of the criminal history check mark on job applications, saying if would be a waste of time –if- at- the- end- of the process an applicant is disqualified because of their criminal history.