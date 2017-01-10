Burke County Sheriff’s Office needs your help raising money for bulletproof vests

BURKE COUNTY, GA. – Each year, law enforcement officers from around the country gather to remember fallen officers in Washington D.C. Names of those lost in the line of duty are listed on a wall. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is working to make sure the deputies with the agency don’t become part of a devastating statistic.

“It doesn’t matter what situation you’re going into. Whether it’s a traffic stop, a domestic call to, unfortunately, just eating lunch. Whenever you put on the gun and badge, you potentially become a target,” said Burke County Sheriff Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard.

So, Blanchard is working to outfit each Burke County deputy with a vital piece of equipment; new bulletproof vests.

“One of the things we tell our officers is when they go on calls, we expect them to treat everyone as if they were their mother, their brother, or their best friend. And at the same time, we have to treat them like that. I wouldn’t want to send my brother out without the best equipment,” said Blanchard.

There’s a limited amount of money in the Sheriff’s budget after employees were given raises and Blanchard says, for now, grants are not an option.

“Since this is a new administration, it takes a year before you can get grants,” said Blanchard.

Blanchard says this is where you come in. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for donations through the “Purchase a Vest Program.”

“It’s a $1,000 to sponsor one officer for his vest and his carrier. You can actually present that officer with his or her vest, It’s $3,500 for a Swat Team member. But, if you want to donate $20 for the cause, that’s perfect. It will help us reach our goal in helping get all the equipment,” said Blanchard.

It’s a way the community can help supply a valuable piece of armor in order to protect those who stand behind the, “Protect and Serve” motto.

If you’d like to donate, you can do so through the Burke County Sheriff’s Office or the Police Benevolent Fund. Contact the Police Benevolent Fund Representative, Pat Cullinan, at (706) 533-3352 or pcullinan@sspba.org. You can also contact Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard at L.Blanchard@BurkeCounty-GA.gov.