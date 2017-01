(AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) An Augusta commissioners cashes in.

After more than a year of fighting Augusta commissioners approved this afternoon paying Commissioner Marion Williams 450 dollars for attending three meetings as the ex-officio member of the planning commission.

The ex-officio member was paid 150 dollars a meeting before 2011, however there is no record of commissioners voting to end the practice.

Williams says he was just standing up for what is fair.