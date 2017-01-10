Details still sparse on plans for Burke County animal shelter

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF)- In the CSRA, Waynesboro is known as the Bird Dog Capital of the World, but for many residents, it feels more like the stray dog capital. Animal control in Burke County has been left to volunteers for years. In 2016 they sent around 1,300 stray animals up north last year to be adopted.

“Having 60 to 80 dogs at all times and being no kill, [we] cannot even begin to keep up with the amount of animals being dumped,” said Samantha Holton, founder of Girard Lifesaver Rescue.

The Burke County Board of Commissioners has made a financial commitment to building a shelter sometime this year, but the details are murky. And the board of commissioners failed to discuss the issue in their first meeting of the year Monday night.

“I’m getting some mixed signals as to the detail behind it…whether it be a five-day kill shelter, or like a dog pound, versus a refuge or an animal control,” said Norman Pelland, who lives in Burke County.

The chair of the commission says plans for the shelter are still up in the air.

“We have not made up our mind what we’re going to do” said Chairman Allen DeLaigle. “The only thing I can say is we can’t keep a dog from a puppy to where he’s 20 years old and not do something because the tax payers won’t put up with that.”

A request to fill the position of animal control director was on the agenda for Monday night’s meeting, and several citizens raised their concerns about the lack of animal control. But the commission voted to discuss the issue at a later date during a work session.

DeLaigle said that meeting will be open for public participation and that the time and date of that public session will be determined at the next commission meeting.He also said they hope to start on the shelter by Spring.

Holton said she believes a spay/neuter program will be essential to rein in the stray dog population, and she hopes it will be included in the new animal control program.