Hostage situation at Alabama Credit Union in Tuscaloosa over, male suspect taken into custody

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (10:45 am): Lieutenant Richardson says the suspect has been taken into custody. The hostages are reported to be safe. Lt. Richardson said the exact amount of hostages is unknown at this moment. They had a count of about 8 at one point.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Lieutenant Richardson, there is a hostage situation at the Alabama Credit Union on Bryant Drive. It started at 8:30 a.m. before the bank opened.

It is reported that one armed suspect is inside. FBI are on the scene and they have a negotiator there assisting.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you more information as we receive it.

The University of Alabama just tweeted out that “Local law enforcement and UAPD have responded to a robbery/hostage situation at the Alabama Credit Union located at 220 Bryant Dr. Bryant Drive is closed in the area, and we asking everyone to avoid the area.”

Hostage situation at Alabama Credit Union View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Courtesy of Tim Reid/CBS42 Courtesy of Tim Reid/CBS42 Photo Courtesy of WVUA 23 Photo Courtesy of WVUA 23