AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station on Peach Orchard Road.

It happened Monday just before 8 p.m. at TPS Gas on the 3600 block of Peach Orchard Road.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’8 to 5’10”, 150 to 170 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

He is considered armed & dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.