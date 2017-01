North Augusta, S.C. (WJBF) – A second name is in the ring to become the next mayor of North Augusta.

Republican Bob Pettit confirms he is running for the position.

Pettit is a retired colonel of the U.S. Air Force.

His competition is Brett Brannon.

Brannon, a business owner, announced he was running in December.

The winner will take over for the longest serving mayor of North Augusta, Lark Jones.

Jones’ term ends on May 1st.