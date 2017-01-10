SC Governor Haley thoughts on Rep. Corley charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 spoke exclusively with South Carolina Govorner Nikki Haley about her thoughts on former State Representative Chris Corley.

A grand jury indicted Corley last week on one count of criminal domestic violence and one count of pointing and presenting a weapon.

“You know, what it goes to show is no one is exempt from the law,” the Governor said. “He committed a crime, he has to pay the punishment, and when you are a public servant, those things matter. With an indictment, he should automatically be removed.”

Corley was automatically suspended from the house of representatives.

