3 arrested in connection with Thomson murder

THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a Tuesday murder on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Thomson.

23-year-old Jason Yarbrough has been charged with one count of murder in the death of 22-year-old Fila D. Climons.

17-year-old Wykeshia Stockton has been charged with Tampering with Evidence and False Statements.

18-year-old Chirontavious Williams has been charged with Tampering with Evidence.

All three are currently being held at the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a verbal altercation took place between Climons and Jason Yarbrough which led to shots being fired.

Climons’ body will be transported to the GBI Crime Lab where an autopsy will be performed at a later date. The investigation is ongoing.