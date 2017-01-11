Aiken County Animal Shelter hosts free adoption for limited animals

Hilde from Aiken Animal Shelter

AIKEN, S.C. – The Aiken County Animal Shelter is working overtime because more animals have been found or surrendered to the shelter because of the cold weather.

Hilde has been there the longest- making the shelter her home since November. A local animal vet called the shelter after finding the dog abused and neglected.

“We don’t want you to come and adopt just because you feel sorry for the animal. because if you do that and you’re not financially able to really care for this animal then that adoption is not gonna work and the animal is gonna end up back here,” said Manager, Bobby Arthurs

The Aiken shelter is running a January extravaganza; $25 if a dog is 6-months or older and $17.50 if a cat is 6-months or older. If you’re interested in getting to know hilde, she’s also included in the special pricing.

