Clemson win gives sports stores a bigger win in sales

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Local sports store gains record high in sales since Clemson Tiger win.

After Clemson’s win in last night’s national championship game, local sports stores are also seeing big wins in sales. The owner at ‘The Fan Zone’ in Evans says national championship gear will hit their shelves Wednesday morning. She says she’s already seen a record number of sales of Clemson gear. She expects those sales to jump even higher in the coming days.

“It’s an amazing feeling like I’m so proud to be a business owner in this community and I have the best employees that made it so fun this year. if you come in here during the middle of football season it’s a good time. we love it, we love football season,” said Owner, Rebecca Lacey.

Lacey says the store has a wide variety of sports gear, and can even custom order items for you on the spot.