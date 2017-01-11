Commissioner says ban the box isn’t needed

By Published:
City of Augusta

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Some Augusta commissioners want to hit the breaks on the  plan to ban the box.
A commission committee is recommending the  policy change that would  remove the criminal history check box on city job applications.

The Background checks instead would only be conducted if an applicant is a finalist for the job.

But some commissioners don’t think the change is needed.

” You know I’m not going to support ban the box we hire felons the process isn’t broke why are we trying to fix it,” says Commissioner Sean Frantom.

“Supporters say the city policy will mirror   fair hiring rules already in place for the state of Georgia and other city’s like Atlanta and Macon.

