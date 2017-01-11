Cyber training facility announced for former Golf and Gardens site

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – During his state of the state address on Wednesday, Georgia Governor Nathan Deal announced the creation of a new cyber training facility to be located in Augusta.

The “Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center” will be a $50 million facility to be located at the former Golf and Gardens site.

Governor Deal stated that he wants Augusta to be considered the ‘Silicon Valley of the south.’

The facility will be state-owned and aims to help create startup companies.

