Developers invited to revitalization meeting for City of Aiken

Aiken, S.C. (WJBF) – The city of Aiken is calling on developers interested in the revitalization project of downtown Aiken.

The plan is to bring new businesses to the area to help attract visitors downtown, as well as to give current residents more options for housing, dining, and shopping.

Several residents have voiced their opinions on what they would like to see come to downtown Aiken. One of their major complaints is on the lack of parking.

“We want people to feel safe in the parking. So having some alternatives for parking and parking garages was one of the things that they mentioned so parking is definitely part of the process that these developers will be looking at too,” said John McMichael, Jr., Business Vitality Manager for the city of Aiken.

Developers must submit a detailed plan on how they will work with existing tenants now that the city has purchased property on Newberry Street.

They must also name the architectural firm, and firms that will provide services to tenants affected by the project.

There’s no set timeline for when development will begin once proposals have been submitted but the city has until April to find a developer.

“Part of this is once we get the proposals in then they will develop a citizens and city review panel that will take these proposals and review them. Then we will have public meetings for the public to have an opportunity to see what’s been proposed and have some input. So it’s a win-win for everybody,” said McMichael, Jr.

The pre-proposal meeting will be held Wednesday at 10am at the Municipal Building located at 214 Park Avenue South West.

All interested developers are invited.