Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – One person is in police custody and another is on the run after an armed robbery in Richmond County.

It happened at the Save-A-Lot grocery store located on Peach Orchard Road just before 8:30 pm Tuesday.

Police say two suspects were still in the store when they arrived.

Investigators arrested 18 year old Jaquan Johnson.

The second suspect is still wanted.

No description has been given.