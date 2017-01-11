Jury duty scam making rounds in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Officials at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office have received reports of a scam making the rounds again.

The suspect has been calling residents identifying themselves as members of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller tells victims that they have missed Jury Duty and have outstanding warrants.

They then request various amounts of money from the victims.

So far, no one has sent them money.

If you’ve received one of these calls, report it to the sheriff’s office at 706-821-1080.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office wants the public to be aware of these frauds and know that they conduct business at their office on Walton Way or through government websites.