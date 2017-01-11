Richmond Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating two separate shootings

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says it is currently investigating, what it believes to be two separate shootings with two victims that ended up at Augusta University Medical Center. Investigators say both are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.



The first incident occurred at 2548 Wheeler Road, the second at Mom and Pops Convenience Store on 2025 Broad Street.



The identities of the two victims have not been released. Investigators are on the scene and both incidents are in the early stages of investigation.



Developing…