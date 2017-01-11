Riverwalk substation comes in under budget

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) A deal has finally been worked out to bring a Sheriff’s office substation to Augusta’s Riverwalk.

The plan to put the substation in the Unisys building was actually discussed for more than a year but was put on hold due to a lack of finding.

Back in July commissioners voted to get the project moving again approving up to 150 thousand dollars for construction.

City leaders are expect to finalize the deal next week.

“As you know a couple of months back the commission gave approval for the Sheriff’s Department to lease the Unisys building at 150 thousand dollars we were able to get a project a little less than than at 133-8 so we’re pleased with that and no monthly rent payments,” says Takiyah Douse, Director of Central Services Department.

Work should begin shortly, after commissioners give final approval.

Construction on the 200O square foot substation is expected to take five to six months.