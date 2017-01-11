Suspect wanted in armed robbery of Discount Stop

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Investigators are searching for a man suspected of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint.
The incident happened Tuesday at the Discount Stop Food Mart on Sandbar Ferry Road.
The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male, about 6ft in height and 220 pounds.
He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants with black shoes.
He is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.