Suspect wanted in armed robbery of Discount Stop

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Investigators are searching for a man suspected of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint.

The incident happened Tuesday at the Discount Stop Food Mart on Sandbar Ferry Road.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male, about 6ft in height and 220 pounds.

He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants with black shoes.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.