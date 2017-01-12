23 elementary students transported to hospital after Virginia school bus crash

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Viriginia State Police say that 23 elementary school students were transported to the hospital after a school bus overturned in Dinwiddie County Thursday morning.

The crash happened on the 25,000 block of Ferndale Road near River Road.

State Police said the driver of the bus is being transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment.

There were 23 elementary school students on the bus, but only one has complained of injury, according to State Police.

All are being transported to the hospital to be checked as a precautionary measure.

 

