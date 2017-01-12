Aiken business owners see spike in sales after Election Day

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – As the country gears up to swear-in a new president, local business owners are already feeling the effects of a new administration.

Since Election Day the stock market has taken off and the president-elect has publicly taken credit for what some are calling the “Trump Bump.”

Some Aiken business owners say they can’t complain about sales in 2016, while others say business was very up and down.

Despite the outcome of the Election, people are hopeful Donald Trump will follow through on changing policies to make things better for business deals.

Lionel Smith Limited in Aiken, S.C. ended 2016 with record sales.

Numbers that co-owner Danny Minolfo says he hasn’t seen in the 40 years, the formal wear store has been doing business Downtown.

“It really seemed to all happen in the month of December,” Minolfo told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Minolfo says business started off strong at the beginning of the year, but things settled down for the second and third quarter.

However, he noticed a change in purchases after the Election.

“People were just glad it was over,” said Minolfo. “November it seems like they held on to their purse strings a little bit and then they realized Christmas was here. Once they got past the election, they were able to just shop for Christmas.”

Aiken Antique Mall Manager Gaye Cain says regardless of how you feel about the president-elect, its hard to deny his successful business ventures.

Cain says small business owners are the backbone of many communities across the country.

That’s why the Antique Mall Manager hopes that Trump reopens the gateway of opportunity for the little man.

“Then they feel like they can order more product, have more available, have more variety… even promotions that they can do more sales and things like that.” Cain said.

Both managers tell WJBF NewsChannel 6 the city’s effort to revitalize Aiken combined with Trump’s plan to “make America great again” is looking more and more like a win, for main streets across the U.S.A.

“If he could pick one thing to be strong in America it would be business,” Minolfo said. “So hopefully we’ll have a great four years under him.”

“We’re hoping that because he’s a business person, that he can drive the economy forward and make things happen for this country,” Cain told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Both businesses started off 2017 strong with consistent sales.

The managers say they would like to see city leaders do more advertising to help drive business Downtown.