Aiken County reveals new volunteer background screening system for all schools

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – On Tuesday, a new program to screen volunteers at Aiken County Schools was revealed at the monthly Board of Education meeting.

In an effort to increase security at all public schools the Board of Education is taking extra measures to enhance the background screening process for all visitors and volunteers.

Hall Pass, a revolutionary system, provides schools with instant background checks at a low-cost.

“It’s really exactly what we have been looking for. We’ve been paying $25 dollars for background screenings for volunteers, this whole year and in years leading up to this,” Merry Glenne Piccolino, Aiken County Public Schools Director of Communication, said. “As they announced during the board meeting tonight we will now be paying just $3 dollars per screening.”

Superintendent Dr. Sean Alford announced a series of town hall meetings that will be held at different schools throughout the county.

Alford says it’s a chance for students and parents to voice their concerns.

The schedule for the meetings in each area is as follows:

All meetings will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m.

Area Three: Thursday, January 26 at Midland Valley High School

Area One; South side: Monday, February 6 at South Aiken High School

Area One: Tuesday, February 7 at Aiken High School

Area Two: Thursday, February 16 at Mossy Creek Elementary School

Area Four: Tuesday, February 21 at Calendonia Baptist Church, 1887 Old 96 Indian Trail, Batesburg-Leesville

Area Five: Thursday, February 23 at Silver Bluff High School