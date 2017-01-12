Aiken County school leaders announce town hall meeting dates

Aiken, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken county school leaders have announced the dates for a series of town hall meetings they’ll be holding for the public.

The meetings will give parents a chance to ask questions and voice any concerns they may have.

“It’s important to us that we keep our ears open to the public’s needs and stay connected,” Superintendent Dr. Sean Alford stated. “We do that through a variety of methods, including going out into the community and speaking with and, most importantly, listening to stakeholders whose children we serve.”

“We plan to share information on current population trends in Aiken County,” Chief Officer of Administration Mr. King Laurence explained, “as well as provide a personalized update on our District’s progress with current initiatives and future plans.”

The schedule for the meetings in each area is as follows. All meetings will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m.

Area Three: Thursday, January 26 at Midland Valley High School

Area One: Southside: Monday, February 6 at South Aiken High School

Area One: Tuesday, February 7 at Aiken High School

Area Two: Thursday, February 16 at Mossy Creek Elementary School

Area Four: Tuesday, February 21 at Calendonia Baptist Church, 1887 Old 96 Indian Trail, Batesburg-Leesville

Area Five: Thursday, February 23 at Silver Bluff High School